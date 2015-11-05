Uber driver jailed for sex assault and targeting off-duty PC

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Samson Haile had passed the required criminal record checks shortly before he sexually assaulted a female passenger

An Uber driver has been jailed for eight years for sexually assaulting a woman as he drove through west London.

Isleworth Crown Court heard Samson Haile spoke to the woman, 26, in a sexual way and touched her even though she asked to be let out of the cab

The same night Haile asked another female passenger to have sex with him. The woman, an off-duty police officer, linked the incidents.

Haile, of Lionel Road North, Brentford, was found guilty of sexual assault.

Passed background checks

The court heard he engaged the first passenger in a conversation as soon as she got into his vehicle in Ladbroke Grove and continued to touch her until she escaped.

Uber said it was a "terrible incident" and "as soon as we heard what happened the driver was immediately stopped from using our service".

It added that Haile had passed the required criminal record checks all private hire and taxi drivers must go through before being issued with a licence.

As part of his sentence Haile was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order banning him from working as or applying to be a private hire driver in England or Wales.

He must also sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.