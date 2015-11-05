Woman held on suspicion of disseminating terror publication
- 5 November 2015
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested in London on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman at an address in north-west London.
Police are currently searching the property and said enquiries were continuing.
A spokesman said the woman was in custody at a central London police station.