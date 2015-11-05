London

Woman held on suspicion of disseminating terror publication

  • 5 November 2015
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested in London on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman at an address in north-west London.

Police are currently searching the property and said enquiries were continuing.

A spokesman said the woman was in custody at a central London police station.

