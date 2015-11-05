Man jailed for throwing walking frame off London bus

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kashif Samuels was captured on mobile phone footage shouting racist and Islamophobic abuse at a Turkish man in Tottenham

A former chef who threw a man's walking frame off a London bus has been jailed for four months.

Phone footage showing Kashif Samuels hurling racist and Islamophobic abuse at the Turkish man in Tottenham, north London, went viral on 15 October.

Samuels, 25, who handed himself into the police, said he was "ashamed and disgusted" at his actions.

Speaking before sentencing by Highbury Corner magistrates, he said he saw a "monstrous person" in the footage.

Samuels, who pleaded guilty on 21 October to a racially aggravated public order offence, said: "It's definitely nothing I can be proud of."

He told BBC Radio London: "I saw a monstrous person to be honest I didn't realise existed within me, and now that I've seen it all I can try and do now is prove through future actions that that is not who I am or what I want to be."

Samuels, of Duffield Drive, Tottenham, described himself as "a person of colour" and said: "I can't ask for forgiveness, all I can say is my remorse and sorrow is genuine."