London aid workers helping Calais migrants and refugees accuse police of harassment

Image copyright Syed Bokhari Image caption Syed Bokhari from London2Calais was issued with an order under the Terrorism Act on 5 November

Volunteers from two organisations providing aid for refugees and migrants in Calais claim they are being harassed by police and border agency officials.

Restaurant owner Dalawar Chaudhry, from Southall, who sends meals to the Grand Hythe camp in Calais accused police of racially motivated intimidation.

He said officers were "stopping all the Asian guys" and his volunteers were being "messed up by border agents".

Kent Police said its stop checks were routine and "normal police procedure".

The force said it used a "range of policing powers" with the aim of "protecting the public from harm".

Image copyright Dalawar Chaudhry Image caption Hundreds of migrants and refugees queue for the meals that have been made by volunteers in Southall

Mr Chaudhry, who operates a team from his family restaurant, Chaudhry's TKC's, said: "We've got young lads, in their teens, who are really fired up and interested in the good work of the community....but the authorities hinder our operation, they intimidate us and deter us."

Image copyright Dalawar Chaudhry Image caption The meals are prepared in at a restaurant in Southall after it has closed, and packed in a van reaching Calais hours later

Separately Syed Bokhari, co-founder of London2Calais, which takes a variety of aid to the Jungle camp, said he was held at Calais for three hours and questioned by terrorism officers from Kent Police on 5 November.

He was issued with a Notice of Detention under the Terrorism Act 2000 which enables officials to question people for up to six hours without any criminal investigation being started.

Image copyright Dalawar Chaudhry Image caption Dalawar Chaudhry said every time a group travelled to Calais the need for food was greater

He said: "It's one thing to stop us on the border, but to look at us so closely it's abusing terrorism legislation."

Mr Bokhari said his group was taking legal advice in the hope of using the courts to stop what he called a "campaign by them to intimidate us".

Kent Police said it aimed to "facilitate the swift movement of legitimate aid convoys" through its borders but its officers would "perform routine stop-checks, as is normal procedure...to protect the public from harm".

The force said it had a range of powers which were "utilised proportionately as appropriate".

Mr Chaudhry said the treatment of his volunteers had led to some deciding against offering their help in the future while others were continuing the work as the number of those in need was "getting bigger and bigger".