Tottenham fire leaves warehouse 'gutted' and homes evacuated

More than 30 people had to be evacuated from their homes in north London while firefighters tackled a warehouse blaze.

The clothing warehouse and an adjacent building in Pretoria Road, Tottenham, were gutted in the blaze that started at about 21:50 GMT on Friday night.

No one was injured and more that 100 emergency calls were made to report the fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

About 120 firefighters were called to tackle the fire. Its cause is under investigation.

Bill Dunn from the fire service said: "Our crews faced a large, well developed fire and they worked incredibly hard in what were extremely challenging conditions to successfully prevent it from spreading to two neighbouring warehouses."

He said those people evacuated from nearby properties had since returned home and fire crews were damping down the site.