Rugby league journalist Gary Carter critically ill after Bethnal Green attack

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an altercation outside Bethnal Green station at about 01:00 GMT on 6 November

A sports journalist is in a critical condition after an attack in London.

Gary Carter, a freelance rugby league reporter who works for The Sun, was found outside Bethnal Green station with head injuries at 01:00 on Friday.

The Met Police said they were called to an altercation between two men. Mr Carter, 36, from Greater Manchester, remains in hospital.

James Flanagan 35, of Marsden Street, Kentish Town, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Carter's wife, Gemma Carter, tweeted: "Pray for my husband #rflfamily", referencing his role within the rugby league community.

She also thanked well-wishers for their "amazing support during this very difficult time" and added "[I'm] praying @GaryCarter_1979 will pull through".

A 22-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of affray towards attending paramedics. He has been bailed.

After England's 9-2 defeat to New Zealand at the nearby Olympic Stadium on Saturday, national coach Steve McNamara sent a message to Mr Carter.

"The England team sends its best wishes to him and his family and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," McNamara said.