Teen dies in stabbing as second boy found injured in Kenton

The boy was found with a stab wound to the chest just after midnight, but died a short time later police said

A teenager has been stabbed to death in north-west London.

The 17-year-old was found with a stab injury to the chest by police at about 00:36 GMT on Belvedere Way in Kenton, Harrow. He died at the scene.

The Met said a 16-year-old was also found with stab injuries. He was flown to hospital by the Air Ambulance and is in a stable condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody, police said.

The boy is the 12th teenager to be have been fatally stabbed this year.