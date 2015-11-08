Rugby league journalist attack: 'Hour by hour wait' for improvement

Image copyright Gary Carter Image caption Freelance sports journalist Gary Carter remains in an induced coma having had a blood clot surgically removed from his brain

The wife of a journalist attacked outside a Tube station has been told to take his recovery "an hour at a time".

Gary Carter, who was in London to cover the England v New Zealand rugby league match, was found with head injuries in Bethnal Green early on Friday.

His wife Gemma said: "He's heavily sedated because they're waiting for the swelling on his brain to go down."

James Flanagan 35, of Marsden Street, Kentish Town, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Scotland Yard said it was called to an altercation between two men outside Bethnal Green station at about 01:00 GMT and found 36-year-old Mr Carter, from Greater Manchester, with head injuries.

Image copyright Gemma Carter Image caption Gemma Carter said her husband had a passion for rugby league and had been a journalist since leaving school

Mrs Carter, who has been married to Gary for four years, said: "I'm trying to stay calm and keep positive and draw on all the support that I'm getting from social media and the family to stay strong for Gaz.

"I've just replied to a tweet from Alan Shearer and I'm getting them from lots of rugby league players and managers. They're coming from all over the world. It's amazing and it really lifts us. It just goes to show how well-respected he is."

Former Newcastle United and England footballer Shearer tweeted: "Best wishes to @garyCarter_1979 for a full recovery after suffering an awful attack last week."

Mr Carter was admitted to the Royal London Hospital on Friday and immediately taken to surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The freelance sports journalist had travelled from Manchester to London on Thursday to report on Saturday's England's v New Zealand game game at the Olympic Stadium.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gary Carter was due to report from the England-New Zealand game at the Olympic Stadium which the home side went on to lose

Mrs Carter said she had last spoken to him after he had arrived in the capital.

She said: "He texted me a picture and apologised for having to work away all the time and that was the last I heard from him.

"A police woman knocked on the door at about 02:20 and she said he had been involved in an incident. We drove straight down and I was saying prayers repeatedly. "

Mr Carter, a journalist since leaving school, often works for The Sun.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an altercation outside Bethnal Green station at about 01:00 GMT on 6 November

His wife said: "He absolutely loves his job and rugby league with a passion. I'm hoping next week I'll be able to play the radio and some commentary to him."

Following England's defeat national coach Steve McNamara said: "The England team sends its best wishes to him and his family and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery."

England and Wigan Warriors player Sam Tomkins also tweeted: "He's a good guy who Iv[e] always enjoyed working with. We're all supporting him."

A 22-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of affray towards attending paramedics. He has been bailed.