Boy and two men charged with Haile Langa murder

  • 8 November 2015
General view of Watling Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Langa was pronounced dead after police were called to Watling Gardens, Kilburn, on Thursday

A 14-year-old boy and two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.

Haile Langa, 21, from Kilburn, north-west London, died from a stab wound to the chest, Scotland Yard said.

He was pronounced dead at 15:06 GMT on Thursday after officers had been called to Watling Gardens, in Shoot-Up Hill, Kilburn.

All three accused will appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, will appear alongside Ahmed El-Sayed, 20, from Kilburn, and Imaan Farjani, 18, from Willesden, the Met added.

