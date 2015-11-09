Woman, 87, punched in the face on Croydon bus

Image copyright Met Police

The Met Police has released CCTV images of two teenage girls suspected of punching an 87-year-old woman in the face on a bus last month.

The woman was assaulted in Croydon, south London, on 16 October.

She was taken to hospital with a black eye and was later discharged.

The attack followed an incident in which two girls refused to pay to board the bus, according to Croydon Safer Transport Team.

After they got on the Route 166 bus on Brighton Road, Coulsdon without paying, a lengthy verbal exchange between the driver and suspects followed.

'Nasty attack'

Most of the passengers decided to get off the bus and as the victim got up, one of the girls punched her in the face, before both suspects ran off.

The suspects are described as black girls aged between 14 and 18 years old.

Police Sergeant Arran Hillier from the Croydon Safer Transport Team described it as a "nasty attack" and urged any witnesses to come forward.