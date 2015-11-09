Quad bike crash leaves two men critically injured

Image copyright TfL Traffic News

Two men are in hospital in a critical condition following a collision in east London involving several quad bikes.

The crash happened shortly before 15:00 GMT on Sunday on the North Circular near the Crooked Billet in Walthamstow.

The Met said "a number of vehicles" were involved in the crash including the quad bikes.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Unit are investigating the incident.

The A406, North Circular, was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and has since reopened.

Only certain types of quad bike are approved for road use, and must be registered and taxed with an MOT.