Girl arrested as woman, 87, punched on Croydon bus

Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect boarded the 166 bus in Brighton Road, Coulsdon, police earlier said

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after an 87-year-old woman was punched on a bus in south London.

Police released CCTV showing the alleged assault that happened in Croydon on 16 October on the 166 bus. The pensioner suffered a black eye.

Officers said a girl was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

A second girl involved in the incident has been identified but not arrested, they added.

Police had earlier said the suspect had got on the bus at a stop in Brighton Road, Coulsdon.

Inquiries are ongoing, police said.