Gary Carter attack: Man pleads guilty to journalist assault

Image copyright Gary Carter Image caption Freelance sports journalist Gary Carter remains in a critical condition

A man has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after a sport journalist was left in a critical condition after a street attack in east London.

Gary Carter, 36, a freelance rugby league reporter from Manchester, was found with head injuries outside Bethnal Green station on 6 November.

The Met Police said they were called to an altercation between two men.

James Flanagan, 35, of Kentish Town, north-west London, pleaded guilty at magistrates court on Saturday.

Image copyright Gemma Carter Image caption Gemma Carter said her husband had a passion for rugby league and had been a journalist since leaving school

He was released on bail and will be sentenced on 24 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Mr Carter's wife, Gemma Carter, had tweeted: "Pray for my husband #rflfamily", referencing his role within the rugby league community.

She also thanked well-wishers for their "amazing support during this very difficult time" and added "[I'm] praying @GaryCarter_1979 will pull through".

A 22-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of affray towards attending paramedics, has been released on bail.

After England's 9-2 defeat to New Zealand at the nearby Olympic Stadium on Saturday, national coach Steve McNamara sent a message to The Sun reporter.

"The England team sends its best wishes to him and his family and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," he said.