Gary Carter attack: Man pleads guilty to journalist assault
A man has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after a sport journalist was left in a critical condition after a street attack in east London.
Gary Carter, 36, a freelance rugby league reporter from Manchester, was found with head injuries outside Bethnal Green station on 6 November.
The Met Police said they were called to an altercation between two men.
James Flanagan, 35, of Kentish Town, north-west London, pleaded guilty at magistrates court on Saturday.
More on this story and news from London
He was released on bail and will be sentenced on 24 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
Mr Carter's wife, Gemma Carter, had tweeted: "Pray for my husband #rflfamily", referencing his role within the rugby league community.
She also thanked well-wishers for their "amazing support during this very difficult time" and added "[I'm] praying @GaryCarter_1979 will pull through".
A 22-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of affray towards attending paramedics, has been released on bail.
After England's 9-2 defeat to New Zealand at the nearby Olympic Stadium on Saturday, national coach Steve McNamara sent a message to The Sun reporter.
"The England team sends its best wishes to him and his family and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," he said.