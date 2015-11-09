Hatton Garden raid: Charges dropped against man

Image copyright Photoshot Image caption Paul Reader, pictured in 1986, was said to be angry about being held but pleased to be going home

One of the men accused of stealing valuables worth more than £10m from Hatton Garden's safety deposit boxes has had the charges against him dropped.

Paul Reader, 51, of Dartford Road, Dartford, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said those charges have been abandoned.

Eight other men between 42 and 76 face legal proceedings.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A drill was used to bore a hole into the wall of a vault in Hatton Garden

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Items believed to be worth more than £10m were taken in the raid

One of them is Paul Reader's father Brian Reader, 76, of Dartford Road, Dartford.

He and three others have admitted conspiracy to burgle and will be sentenced at a date yet to be confirmed.

Four men deny the charges against them and are due to stand trial on 16 November.

The BBC's Home Affairs Correspondent Daniel Sandford said a brief hearing at Woolwhich Crown Court was told the prosecution would not be offering any evidence against Mr Reader.

Mr Reader, who has mainly been held at the high-security Belmarsh prison and has always denied any part in the burglary, was said to be angry, but pleased to be going home.

Thieves forced their way into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit over the Easter weekend after using a drill to bore a hole into the wall of a vault in London's jewellery quarter.

A total of 73 safety deposit boxes were broken into.