Man stabbed to death in Ickenham, west London

Image copyright Google Image caption The man believed to be in his early twenties was dead on arrival at hospital, said police

A man has died after he was stabbed in west London.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was attacked at about 17:30 GMT in High Road, Ickenham, close to West Ruislip station, police said.

A Met spokesman said the victim was taken to a west London hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the spokesman added.