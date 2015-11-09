London

Man stabbed to death in Ickenham, west London

  • 9 November 2015
  • From the section London
High Road, near the station Image copyright Google
Image caption The man believed to be in his early twenties was dead on arrival at hospital, said police

A man has died after he was stabbed in west London.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was attacked at about 17:30 GMT in High Road, Ickenham, close to West Ruislip station, police said.

A Met spokesman said the victim was taken to a west London hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the spokesman added.

