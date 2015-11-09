Man stabbed to death in Ickenham, west London
9 November 2015
A man has died after he was stabbed in west London.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was attacked at about 17:30 GMT in High Road, Ickenham, close to West Ruislip station, police said.
A Met spokesman said the victim was taken to a west London hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the spokesman added.