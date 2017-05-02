Kilburn cafe killing: Son jailed for father's stabbing

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack took place at Efes restaurant on Kilburn High Road, north London

A man who killed his cafe-owner father by stabbing him in front of his customers has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Barangu Gulbudak attacked Huseyin Gulbudak as he worked at Efes restaurant in Kilburn, north London.

The 21-year-old, who has paranoid schizophrenia, believed his father was trying to "telepathically hurt him".

The Old Bailey heard a note was found at the defendant's home mentioning a plan to "kill father".

'Highly regarded'

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC gave Gulbudak a life sentence with a minimum term of six-and-a-half years and ordered he be held and treated in a secure mental unit.

He told the defendant: "You have pleaded guilty to killing your own father, who was only 49 when you took his life.

"He had many more years ahead of him.

"He was highly-regarded, hard-working and devoted to his family.

"As well as taking your father's life, you have devastated theirs."

Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard customers tried to stop the attack by throwing chairs at Barangu Gulbudak

During the attack at the cafe in Kilburn High Road on 1 August, Gulbudak repeatedly stabbed his father in the neck and torso with a kitchen knife, causing massive injuries.

Huseyin Gulbudak was taken to hospital but later died.

Gulbudak, who had regularly smoked strong "skunk" cannabis since he was 16, threatened to attack customers who tried to stop the attack by throwing chairs at him.

The judge said he agreed with a psychiatrist who found the defendant's drug use had played a role in triggering his mental illness, although he had not taken cannabis in the days before the attack.

In the preceding months, Gulbudak had been to the North Middlesex Hospital in north London several times with complaints, including that he had been "hearing voices" and that he was suffering from a "mental breakdown".

Gulbudak previously admitted manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility.