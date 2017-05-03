Police arrest man over Lea Adri-Soejoko allotment death

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lea Adri-Soejoko was secretary for the allotments where her body was found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on an allotment in London.

The body of Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found in a lock-up store at allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, on 28 February.

The grandmother had been strangled with a ligature.

The Met has apprehended Mubarick Duat, 37, and he is being questioned by detectives. A 40-year-old man has previously been charged with murder.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh appealed for current and previous owners at the allotments to come forward if they have information.

He said: "I am still keen to speak with those who were in and around the area at the time of the incident.

"It is important that we continue to build a timeline of the events that led to officers discovering Lea's body in the lock-up store.

"Any piece of information, however small, will help my team build a picture of events that tragic day."

In a statement, Ms Adri-Soejoko's family said: "What is keeping us going is the hope that we will find out the truth about the callous death of our kind and loving mum."