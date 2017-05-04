Man charged with Peckham Rye stab death murder
- 4 May 2017
- From the section London
A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south east London.
The victim died on Friday from wounds to his upper body, thought to have been sustained during a dispute in Peckham Rye.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.