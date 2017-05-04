London

Man charged with Peckham Rye stab death murder

  • 4 May 2017
  • From the section London
Peckham Rye stabbing Image copyright Chad O'Carroll/PA
Image caption The victim died in Peckham Rye from stab wounds to his upper body

A man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south east London.

The victim died on Friday from wounds to his upper body, thought to have been sustained during a dispute in Peckham Rye.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites