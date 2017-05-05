Patient convicted of stabbing hospital nurse to death

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Patrick Clarke died from a stab wound to the chest

A patient has been convicted of stabbing a nurse to death at a private hospital in south London.

Patrick Clarke, 68, was stabbed several times at Southleigh Community Hospital in Brighton Road, Croydon, in May.

Jimmy Jedson, 40, a patient at Southleigh, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Jedson was sentenced to a hospital order - which have no fixed end date - at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Jimmy Jedson was sentenced to a hospital order

Det Insp John Massey, who led the Met Police's investigation into the attack, said: "The violent death of Patrick Clarke - a hardworking man who dedicated his life to helping others - is tragic."

"I can only hope that today's verdict goes some way to bringing closure to the victim's family who have behaved with the upmost dignity throughout this very harrowing ordeal."

A spokesman for Southleigh Community Hospital said: "Our deepest sympathies are with [Mr Clarke's] family, friends and colleagues.

"He was a valued and respected member of staff who will be deeply missed."