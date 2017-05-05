Westminster attack: Funeral held for Leslie Rhodes

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire Image caption Mourners gathered to remember Leslie Rhodes

The funeral of Leslie Rhodes, one of the victims of the Westminster terror attack, has taken place.

The 75-year-old, from Clapham, south London, was remembered as "a gentleman" by family and friends.

Mr Rhodes had been attending a hospital appointment when he was caught up in the attack on Westminster Bridge on 22 March.

During the service Mr Rhodes was described as a private and shy man who would "do anything for anyone".

Nigel Desborough, of Forest Hill Community Church, officiated the service which was held at North East Surrey Crematorium in Morden.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Leslie Rhodes had been attending a hospital appointment when he was caught up in the attack

He told the congregation: "He was a very private man, he was very shy but extremely kind.

"He was popular, such a gentleman."

Mr Rhodes died at King's College Hospital the night after the attack after life support was withdrawn.

Mourners heard neighbours sat with Mr Rhodes at his hospital bed and played Queen songs for him before he died.

The band's guitarist Brian May later sent autographed memorabilia to the pensioner's family.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire Image caption Music at the service included Queen and Elvis Presley

Earlier Mr Rhodes' family said they felt emotional ahead of his funeral.

His sister-in-law Carol Carney, 72, said: "I'm more angry than anything else.

"He was only going to the hospital to have his eyes seen to and that was it, the end of his life."

Floral tributes for Mr Rhodes, who was known to friends as Les, gave a nod to his days as a window-cleaner and his love of cricket.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire Image caption Floral tributes reflected Leslie Rhodes's love of cricket and his work as a window cleaner

A doctor who tended to Mr Rhodes as he lay injured on the ground also attended the service after being invited by the Rhodes family.

Gareth Lloyd, an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Guy's Hospital, was walking towards St Thomas' Hospital at the time of the attack.

He said: "Today was an opportunity to do something we don't do very often in medicine which is see the wider picture of some of the patients we treat."

Andreea Cristea, 31, Kurt Cochran, 54, and Aysha Frade, 44, also died when Khalid Masood drove into pedestrians on the bridge in central London.

Masood went on to fatally stabbing PC Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster's forecourt in March.

The attacker was shot dead by police.