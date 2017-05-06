Thousands raised for stabbed 90-year-old woman in West Drayton

Image caption Messages have been sent from as far afield as Qatar

Donors have pledged nearly £2,000 to help a 90-year-old woman who was stabbed in the neck during an attack at her home.

The victim was allegedly hit with a hammer before being stabbed in the hallway a property in West Drayton, west London, on 27 April.

Abosede Adeyinka, 52, from Hayes, has been charged with attempted murder.

Joanne Killick said after hearing about the attack she wanted to raise funds as it had left her heartbroken.

"It's completely gut wrenching and it really broke my heart and upset me that somebody... could go and do that to a 90-year-old," she said.

"I haven't got any nans and granddads left so I think elderly people just need to be bubble-wrapped and protected.

"I started the page to show that the community isn't all the same and to restore her faith in [that] and turn a negative into a positive."

Image caption Joanne Killick said the attack had left her heartbroken

So far, £1,900 has been raised and well-wishers have also been leaving messages of support at the nearby George and Dragon pub.

Its assistant manager Anne-Marie Portch she had been heartened by the response and messages had come from as far as Qatar.

"We knew the lady that it happened to and knowing that a member of our community had been assaulted - it's awful," she said.

"The amount of people that have come in and sent messages... has been everybody from 15 years old right up to 80."

Ms Adeyinka, a carer, has been remanded in custody until 30 May when she will appear at the Old Bailey.