Tube strike: London Bridge staff go on 24-hour strike

Image caption A 24-hour strike is due to be held at London Bridge from 22:00 BST

Tube passengers could face disruption during strike action at London Bridge station.

London Underground workers at the station are taking industrial action for 24 hours from 22:00 BST.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are protesting against the dismissal of a colleague.

Underground bosses said the employee had demonstrated "unacceptable conduct" and they intended to keep the station open during the strike.

The union said a staff member was sacked and two others were disciplined unfairly following an incident with a face dodger.

The RMT said the staff should have been praised for tackling a violent passenger.

Image copyright PA Image caption Large queues formed at London Bridge station during a previous Tube strike

General secretary Mick Cash said: "London Underground's message to thugs is that you can keep on fiddling your fares and lay into staff with impunity, and it will be the frontline Tube workers who get the sack.

"It is outrageous. This is one of the most appalling abuses of the LU disciplinary procedure that RMT has ever come across.

"This was a shocking, violent incident and those that bore the brunt of it should have been supported and commended by the company."

Underground operations director Brian Woodhead described the claim as "simply untrue".

"CCTV footage from a number of different angles clearly shows a staff member displaying unacceptable conduct when dealing with a member of the public.

"The member of staff was dismissed following a full and thorough investigation.

"We have subsequently invited the general secretary of the union to view the footage himself but our invitation has not been accepted."

All RMT Underground workers are now being balloted over further strike action across the Tube network.