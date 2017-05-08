Teenager killed in Walthamstow High Street stabbing

Image caption The 17-year-old was found with a serious stab wound on High Street, Walthamstow

A teenager has died after he was stabbed in north-east London.

Paramedics found the 17-year-old when they were called to High Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died. He is the ninth teenager to be fatally stabbed or shot in London this year.

The Metropolitan Police said they were awaiting formal identification, but next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

Image caption No arrests have been made over the teenager's killing

The victim was the sixth to have died this year from stab wounds, while the other three were shot.

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent Danny Shaw said there had been 29 fatal stabbings in London this year, including the six teenagers, compared to 23 by this time in 2016.

The latest victim was the second to be fatally stabbed in the city in 48 hours, with the incident coming after the death of a 23-year-old man, who was found unconscious by police in Waterloo Road, Uxbridge, west London, early on Saturday.

Operation Sceptre

Last week, the Met Police launched the latest phase in its campaign to crack down on knife crime.

During the week, 393 arrests were made as part of Operation Sceptre, including 73 for possession of an offensive weapon/knife and 144 stop and search arrests.

The Met Police said the taskforce had been created to tackle an increase in knife crime across London, with about 100 officers deployed to knife crime hotspots.

According to official statistics released last month, knife crime in London increased by 24% in the year up to April, with 12,074 recorded offences.

Knife crime that resulted in an injury also increased, with a rise of 21% to 4,415 recorded incidents.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said carrying knives on London's streets would not be tolerated.

He said: "My message today is clear: if you carry a knife in London, we will catch you and arrest you."