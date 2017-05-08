Colnbrook immigration centre death: Man admits killing

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zana Yusif was said to have had an "abnormality of the mind" when he attacked Tarek Chowdhury

A man has admitted beating to death a fellow detainee at an immigration centre in west London.

Iraqi Zana Yusif killed 64-year-old Bangladeshi national Tarek Chowdhury in a cell at Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre on 1 December.

At the Old Bailey, the 32-year-old admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denied murder.

The prosecution accepted the plea because he had an "abnormality of the mind" when the attack happened.

Image copyright PA Image caption Both men were waiting to be deported when the attack happened

Prosecutor Jake Hallam QC said two psychiatric reports had been carried out on Yusif. He also had a "psychiatric history" which was noted at different times when he had served "shortish sentences" in custody.

Both men were at the centre in West Drayton awaiting deportation from the UK.

Det Insp James Stevenson, the investigating officer for the Met Police, said: "This was a vicious unprovoked attack on Mr Chowdhury that ultimately cost him his life. I am pleased that Yusif has finally taken responsibility for his actions."

Judge Richard Marks QC adjourned the case until 21 June pending a further report.