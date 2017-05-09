Charges over 'moped gang' robberies in Westminster

Four teenagers have been charged after a number of mobile phones were snatched by gangs on mopeds in Westminster.

The four males, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested between Sunday and Monday after the robberies on Thursday.

Harry Stevens, 18, from Enfield is the only suspect who can be legally named. The others are aged 15, 16 and 17.

All are charged with conspiracy to rob. Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Mr Stevens appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 6 June.

The 16 and 15-year-old are due to appear at West London Youth Court later.

A 17-year-old male appeared at West London Youth Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 5 June.