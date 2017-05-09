Walthamstow High Street fatal stabbing: CCTV released

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Walthamstow High Street stabbing: Police issue CCTV

Detectives investigating the murder of a man have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the victim to be 17-year-old Elijah Dornelly.

The teenager was stabbed to death on High Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday.

Det Insp Matt Bonner said he believed it was a "targeted attack" and the two suspects had waited for Elijah and his friend.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said 17-year-old Elijah Dornelly was stabbed to death on High Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday

The Met Police said the victim was walking along the road with friends when they were approached by two men on bicycles at the junction of Buxton Road.

Det Insp Bonner said the suspects left the area on bicycles, cycling north east along the High Street towards Palmerston Road.

No arrests have been made.