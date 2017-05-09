Drug dealer 'lured' to death by rival gang in Dagenham carjacking

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Dagenham car attack

A drug dealer was lured to his death by a rival gang who attacked him and then stabbed him 13 times in a street in east London, a court has heard.

Raja Ali was killed after the car he was in with two friends was rammed then blocked in at the side by two vehicles in Dagenham on 25 September 2016.

The Old Bailey heard the attackers started to smash the car with a hammer and a baseball bat, then chased the 33-year-old and stabbed him.

Five men all deny murder.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC said the defendants lured Mr Ali to the road to "put him out of business".

"He and two friends sat in his car waiting for what they thought was to be a drugs deal," he said.

The jury heard a Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4 then rammed into Mr Ali's car, shunting it forward, while a red Renault Megane pulled up alongside and the occupants got out armed with weapons.

Mr Ali and two other men ran away but they were chased and the 33-year-old was stabbed to death in Braintree Road.

Image caption Raja Ali was found with stab wounds in Braintree Road, Dagenham

'Fled to France'

Jurors were told Abubakar Bana, 26, from east London, allegedly organised the attack and drove the Mitsubishi while his passenger Mussa Jalo, 21, of Dagenham, led the attack.

The prosecution said Daniel Welsh, 34, of Dagenham, had set-up Mr Ali.

Zakar Yunas, 22, and Jordan Archambie, 20, both of east London, allegedly took part in chasing and attacking the victim.

Mr Bana, Mr Jalo and Mr Archambie have admitted violent disorder but their co-defendants have denied the same charge.

Mr Denison said another two men fled to France to evade justice.

The trial continues.