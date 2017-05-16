Two charged over Walthamstow street stabbing

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Elijah Dornelly was stabbed to death on High Street, Walthamstow

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north-east London.

Elijah Dornelly was attacked on High Street, Walthamstow, on 7 May shortly after 23:30 BST.

Esra Abeka-Soares, 18, of Caxton Road, Southall, and a 17-year-old boy from Walthamstow, who cannot be named, have both been charged with murder.

They are both in custody and due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.