Two charged over Walthamstow street stabbing
- 16 May 2017
- From the section London
Two people have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north-east London.
Elijah Dornelly was attacked on High Street, Walthamstow, on 7 May shortly after 23:30 BST.
Esra Abeka-Soares, 18, of Caxton Road, Southall, and a 17-year-old boy from Walthamstow, who cannot be named, have both been charged with murder.
They are both in custody and due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.