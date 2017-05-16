London

Two charged over Walthamstow street stabbing

  • 16 May 2017
Elijah Dornelly Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Elijah Dornelly was stabbed to death on High Street, Walthamstow

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in north-east London.

Elijah Dornelly was attacked on High Street, Walthamstow, on 7 May shortly after 23:30 BST.

Esra Abeka-Soares, 18, of Caxton Road, Southall, and a 17-year-old boy from Walthamstow, who cannot be named, have both been charged with murder.

They are both in custody and due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

