Finchley Great North Leisure Park death: Two charged with murder

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A post mortem found Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi died from a head injury

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was mown down in a leisure centre car park.

Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi, 23, was hit by a white BMW in Great North Leisure Park in Finchley on 31 May at 20:30 BST.

He was taken to hospital by London Air Ambulance but was pronounced dead the following day.

Haaris Rama, 21 of Stainby Close, West Drayton, and Yasir Inrahim, 21 of Maddison Close, East Finchley, were due to appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court.

Mr Rama was also charged with driving whilst disqualified.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Mir-Feyzi died from a head injury.