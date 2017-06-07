London Mail Rail: Postal Museum launch date announced

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC Travel Show's Henry Golding recently explored the underground tunnels

The Post Office's abandoned underground railway in London will open as a tourist attraction next month, it has been announced.

Visitors to the Postal Museum can ride on a section of the 6.5 mile (10.5km) network, from 28 July.

The track, which was established in 1927, took mail between Whitechapel and Paddington before it shut in 2003.

Two new trains, based on the originals, will carry up to 32 passengers on a 0.6 mile (1km) section of the line.

What is it like on the 'secret' Tube?

While it was operational, between four and 12 million items were carried through the tunnels 70ft (21m) below street level each year.

The museum, in Mount Pleasant, will also feature exhibitions of historical objects from the postal service as well as a children's area.

Adult tickets will cost £16 including an optional £1.50 voluntary donation.

Adrian Steel, the museum's director, said it would allow visitors "to discover our stories through interactive digital and physical displays."