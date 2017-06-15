Croydon cyclist death: Lorry driver cleared of causing death

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in St James's Road, Croydon, in May 2016

A lorry driver involved in a crash that killed a cyclist has been cleared with causing her death.

Magda Tadaj, 25, died when a lorry hit her on her bike and was dragged 14m under its wheels in Croydon, south London, in May 2016.

The Old Bailey jury cleared Darren Anderton, 49, of Acacia Road, Nuneaton, of causing death by careless driving.

The jury heard Ms Tadaj had "catastrophic injuries" when she went under the wheels of his lorry.