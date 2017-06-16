Mohanna Abdhou shooting: Three women arrested

From the section

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohanna Abdhou was also known as Montana, police said

Three women have been arrested after a woman was shot dead near a north London playground.

Mohanna Abdhou was killed when "two males" on bicycles fired upon her group in Malvern Road, Kilburn, on 26 May. She died at the scene.

Ms Abdhou, known as Montana, died from a single gunshot wound, a post-mortem examination found.

The women, aged 20, 21 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and released on bail.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, arrested on Wednesday in west London on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene on Friday has been released pending further investigations.