South London man charged with nine terrorism offences

  • 20 June 2017
A man from south London has been charged with nine terrorism offences.

Gary Staples allegedly possessed material useful to someone preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The 50-year-old was charged with eight counts of encouraging terrorism and one count of disseminating a terrorist publication.

He was arrested by counter terrorism officers in November 2016, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

