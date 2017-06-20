Stephen Lawrence murder inquiry: IPCC delays corruption probe

Image caption Stephen Lawrence was 18 when was he was killed in a racially-motivated attack

An investigation into evidence given to the Stephen Lawrence murder inquiry will only be concluded after a separate corruption investigation is completed, the police watchdog has announced.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is looking at whether any senior Met officers failed to give truthful accounts to the 1998 inquiry.

Another IPCC probe into alleged police corruption during the 1993 murder investigation is also taking place.

No end date was given for either.

The IPCC's Deputy Chair Sarah Green said in the past two years the watchdog had "analysed thousands of pages of documentary evidence" and interviewed three former Met Police officers about the accounts they gave to the 1998 inquiry.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Dobson and David Norris were each jailed for more than 14 years

But she said that probe could not be concluded "until it is clear that a separate and ongoing IPCC managed investigation will not produce further evidence relevant to this investigation."

"Whilst I appreciate this step is likely to be difficult and disappointing for all of those concerned, it's vital that we continue to unravel events from many years ago so that we can finally bring these matters to conclusion," she said.

Stephen Lawrence was 18 when he was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack at a bus stop in Eltham by a gang of white youths.

It took more than 18 years to bring two of his killers - Gary Dobson and David Norris - to justice.

They were found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey in January 2012, and given life sentences.