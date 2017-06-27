Jermaine Baker shooting: CPS urged to review non-charge decision

Image caption Jermaine Baker was shot in Bracknell Close, near Wood Green Crown Court

The family of a man killed during a botched attempt to free a prisoner has asked prosecutors to review a decision not to charge the officer who shot him.

Jermaine Baker was killed in London by an armed officer in December 2015.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously announced the officer would not be charged as there was "not a realistic prospect of conviction".

But the CPS told the BBC it had received a Victims' Right to Review (VRR) application from the family.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Baker was unarmed but an imitation firearm was later found in the car

The 28 year old, from Tottenham, was with two other men in a car near Wood Green Crown Court.

They had intended to help spring an inmate from a prison van but firearms officers were deployed to foil the plan and Mr Baker, who was unarmed, was shot.

The VRR scheme allows bereaved relatives or partners in homicide cases to request a review of a decision not to charge.

The CPS said it was considering the application.