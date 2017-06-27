Edir Frederico Da Costa had 'packages in throat'

Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Edir Frederico Da Costa died on 21 June

A number of packages were removed from the throat of a 25-year-old man who died six days after he was stopped by police, the IPCC has said.

It has been claimed Edir Frederico Da Costa was "brutally beaten" by Met Police officers earlier this month.

Campaigners protesting over his death alleged he suffered serious injuries, including to his head and neck, after he was stopped by officers.

A post-mortem into his death revealed no signs of neck or spinal injuries.

Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A pathologist removed a number of packages from Mr Da Costa's throat

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said there were also no signs of a broken collarbone or bleeding on the brain.

A pathologist removed a number of packages from Mr Da Costa's throat which will undergo further analysis, associate commissioner Tom Milsom added.

The IPCC said it was releasing the information because it was concerned about the "rapid spread of false and potentially inflammatory information".

"I must stress that the pathologist has not yet identified Mr Da Costa's cause of death and has requested further tests be conducted", Mr Milsom added.

"We are examining the actions taken by police during the original detention of Mr Da Costa, including the use of force, as well as the subsequent response in administering medical assistance".