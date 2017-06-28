Uber to appeal against English tests for drivers

Image copyright PA Image caption Drivers previously had until 30 September to pass the written test

The introduction of a written English language test for private hire drivers has been delayed after Uber won the right to appeal against the plans.

Transport for London (TfL) had wanted to revoke licences if drivers had not passed the test by 30 September.

Uber lost a High Court battle in March against the policy.

But the Court of Appeal has said it would hear Uber's case after it argued 33,000 drivers out of 110,000 in London might not be able to renew licences.

TfL will now not introduce the policy until 9 April, depending on the result of the appeal hearing which will be heard on 20 February.

"We maintain that all licensed drivers must be able to communicate in English at an appropriate level," a TfL spokesman said.

"We will continue to robustly defend this position at the appeal."

Uber's London general manager Tom Elvidge said the company was pleased to have "secured this appeal to defend tens of thousands of drivers who risk losing their livelihoods because they can't pass an essay writing test."

In March, the 15 members of the London Assembly said passing a written English test was an unnecessary requirement for drivers and the ability to communicate verbally was more important.