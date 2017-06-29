East London acid attack: Image of suspect released

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police said they would like to speak to John Tomlin in connection with the attack

Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with an acid attack in east London.

Two people were left with "life-changing" injuries when a corrosive substance was thrown on to them through their car windows.

Cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar had been celebrating Ms Khan's 21st birthday before the attack.

Officers would like to speak to John Tomlin, 24, and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He has been described as 6ft tall, of stocky build and with short fair hair. He is known to frequent the Canning Town area.

Image copyright Resham Khan Image caption Resham Khan has been left with damage to her left eye

Image copyright Resham Khan Image caption She had just returned from a year abroad as part of her business management degree at Manchester Metropolitan University

Ms Khan and Mr Muhktar suffered severe burns to the face and body in the attack on 21 June.

According to police, they had stopped at traffic lights when the man approached them and threw the toxic substance at Ms Khan through the window.

The attacker then circled around the car and threw more of the acid at Mr Muhktar, before eventually fleeing the scene.

Mr Muhktar, 37, had to be temporarily placed in an induced coma to treat his injuries.

Police said there was no current information to suggest the attack was racially or religiously motivated.