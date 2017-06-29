Man stabbed to death at East Acton warehouse party

Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Coronation Road

A man has been stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a party in an east London warehouse.

Some 50 people were attending the event on an industrial estate in Coronation Road, East Acton, when a brawl began at about 02:30 BST.

Police were called and they found the 18 year old with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 04:30.

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and have appealed for witnesses.

It is thought the fight began inside the warehouse before it spilled out on to the street.

Another man was treated for a head injury at the scene and police believe others may also have been hurt.

Det Ch Insp Luke Marks said: "At this stage we don't know what sparked the altercation and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to speak to us as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a series of measures to attempt to cut knife crime in the capital.