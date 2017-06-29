London

Woman, 21, in Heathrow Airport terror arrest

  • 29 June 2017
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of Syria-related terror offences, police have said.

The suspect, from north London, was stopped by police upon her return from Istanbul, Turkey, at 21:02 BST.

She is being questioned on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, the Met said.

Scotland Yard said officers had also searched two addresses in connection with the arrest.

