Girl killed as car crashes into teenagers in Croydon

Image copyright Google Image caption The red Audi A3 was travelling at speed when it hit the group on Pixton Way in Croydon

A 16-year-old girl was killed and six other teenagers were injured when a car crashed into pedestrians in south London.

The red Audi A3 was being driven at speed when the driver lost control at a corner and hit the group on Pixton Way, Croydon, just before 01:30 BST.

The male driver, who possibly suffered a head injury, fled the scene after the crash and police are searching for him.

The Met do not believe the car was deliberately driven into the group.

The six teenagers who were hurt were taken to south London hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The 16-year-old girl's next of kin have been informed.

Detectives have appealed for the driver to contact police.

"There is evidence to suggest he suffered a head injury during the collision so he may need medical assistance," Det Sgt Jose Qureshi said.