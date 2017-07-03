Dagenham carjack gang death: Men jailed for manslaughter

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Dagenham car attack

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a drug dealer who was stabbed to death after being ambushed.

Raja Ali's car was rammed and then blocked in at the side by two vehicles in Dagenham on 25 September.

The 33-year-old initially escaped but was chased and stabbed to death.

Abubakar Bana, from Hornchurch, Essex, was jailed for 15 years. Jordon Archambie, 20, of Stratford, east London, was sentenced to 12 years in a young offenders institution.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Raja Ali was attacked with a knife and hammer

Three other men, Daniel Welch, 34, of Winstead Gardens, Dagenham, Zakar Yunas, 22, of Rokeby Steret, Stratford, and Mussa Jalo, 21, from Norfolk Road, Dagenham, were jailed for violent disorder.

Jalo - who pleaded guilty to violent disorder at the start of the Old Bailey trial - and Welch were each sentenced to three years in prison. Yunas was jailed for four years

Bana, and Archambie were also both sentenced to three years each for violent disorder to run concurrently with their sentences for manslaughter.

Jurors in the trial heard that Mr Ali was sitting in his car along with two friends waiting for what they thought was a drugs deal.

A Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4 then rammed into Mr Ali's car, shunting it forward, while a red Renault Megane pulled up alongside and the occupants got out armed with weapons.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abubakar Bana (left) and Jordon Archambie were found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter

Mr Ali and two other men ran away but they were chased and the 33-year-old was stabbed to death in Braintree Road.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams called it a "pre-planned and orchestrated murder".

"Regardless of what Raja's intentions were that night, when he arranged to meet these men he should not have lost his life.

"I hope Raja's grieving family are able to move forward knowing his attackers have now been brought to justice."