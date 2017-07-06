Woolwich Ferry to be named after drowned deckhand

Image copyright Serco Image caption Ben Woollacott fell from the boat while mooring ropes were being untied

The family of a teenage deckhand who died after falling from a ferry have said they are "delighted" a boat will be named in his honour.

Ben Woollacott, 19, died in 2011 after being dragged from the Woolwich Ferry while mooring ropes were being untied.

The then company in charge, Serco Ltd, was fined £200,000 for failing to ensure the safety of its crew.

Mr Woollacott's father Steven said his son, from Swanley in Kent, would "never be forgotten".

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch in 2012 found Mr Woollacott suffered head injuries and was most likely dragged violently against the side of the ferry by the rope, which had tangled in the vessel's propeller.

He drowned despite his life jacket bringing him to the surface and the quick actions of his colleagues, it said.

Image copyright Chris Whippet Image caption The new vessel, costing around £20m, will enter service in 2018

His family has worked on the river for years - with Mr Woollacott being the sixth generation of Thames "watermen".

"Along with his crew mates and friends of the river, we thank Transport for London for naming one of the new Woolwich ferries after Ben", the family said in a statement.

"It's a beautiful way to remember a son who loved this river heart and soul, a son dearly missed but now certainly never forgotten."

The new vessel, costing around £20m, is being constructed by Polish boat builders Remontowa and will enter service in 2018.

The new ferries will form part of a range of new river crossings in east London recently announced by the mayor of London.