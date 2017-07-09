Man critical and three injured after Tube station brawl

Image copyright Stacey Harris Image caption The fight broke out outside Harrow on the Hill tube station

A man is in a critical condition and three others were injured after multiple stabbings during a brawl in Harrow.

The fight broke out in Station Road outside Harrow on the Hill Tube station in the early hours, police said.

Four men, aged between 19 and 23, were stabbed and taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.

One man is in a serious but stable condition while the two others were discharged from hospital.

No arrests have yet been made.