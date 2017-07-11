East London double acid attack: John Tomlin charged

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Tomlin will appear in court on Tuesday

A man has been charged over an acid attack on a woman and her cousin in east London.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar, 37, had been celebrating Ms Khan's 21st birthday before the attack.

Acid was thrown on them through their car window on 21 June while they were waiting at traffic lights in Beckton.

John Tomlin, 24, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, was arrested on Sunday.

Image copyright Resham Khan Image caption Resham Khan has been left with damage to her left eye

Ms Khan, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, and Mr Muhktar suffered severe burns to the face and body in the attack at 09:13 BST on Tollgate Road.

The attacker then threw more of the acid at Mr Muhktar before fleeing the scene, police said.