Patient held over attack on 92-year-old in Hackney

A psychiatric patient wanted by police after a 92-year-old woman was assaulted has been arrested.

The victim was dragged along the ground by a man in Hackney, east London, as he grabbed her handbag on 27 June.

Sanchez Edwards was arrested in Mile End on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The 28-year-old is in custody at an east London police station, the Met said.

The woman suffered a head injury, cracked ribs and bruising in the attack.