Freed prisoner Ralston Dodd recaptured after jail error

Ralston Dodd was serving time for attacking a 21-year-old man with a knife

An "extremely dangerous" prisoner who was released early after his nine-year sentence was recorded in error as nine months has been recaptured.

Ralston Dodd, 25, was arrested in Birmingham on 11 July.

He had been jailed in November after admitting stabbing a man three times in the back following an argument on a north London street.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said such releases in error were "extremely rare" and it was investigating.

Dodd attacked a 21-year-old man with a knife in Islington on 18 September 2016 before going on the run.

He was arrested on 11 October 2016 and, a month later, sentenced to nine years' imprisonment at Blackfriars Crown Court for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dodd, from Islington, was in custody at HMP Thameside in south-east London before his release in error.

Dodd was released from HMP Thameside following a clerical error

An MoJ spokeswoman said such mistakes were "extremely rare but we take any case very seriously".

"We are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again," she said.

"Public protection is our priority."