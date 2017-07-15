Teenager charged over London acid attacks
- 15 July 2017
- From the section London
-
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with five acid attacks in London on Thursday has been charged with 15 offences, police have said.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.