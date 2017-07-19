Greenwich moped stabbing: Danny Pearce named as victim

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Danny Pearce died of a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found

A man stabbed to death by armed men riding on a moped has been named as Danny Pearce.

The 31-year-old was stabbed during a clash in which shots were also fired in Greenwich, south-east London, in the early hours of Saturday.

One attacker had a gun while the other had a knife.

Mr Pearce from Bromley, south-east London, managed to make his way to a nearby house to ask for help but he died at the scene.

Det Insp Jo Sidaway said: "We believe that Mr Pearce was approached on King William Walk by two suspects on a moped.

"One suspect is believed to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, the other a knife.

"During an altercation Danny Pearce was stabbed and a firearm was discharged."

Mr Pearce died of a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found.