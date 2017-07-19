Greenwich moped stabbing: Danny Pearce named as victim
A man stabbed to death by armed men riding on a moped has been named as Danny Pearce.
The 31-year-old was stabbed during a clash in which shots were also fired in Greenwich, south-east London, in the early hours of Saturday.
One attacker had a gun while the other had a knife.
Mr Pearce from Bromley, south-east London, managed to make his way to a nearby house to ask for help but he died at the scene.
Det Insp Jo Sidaway said: "We believe that Mr Pearce was approached on King William Walk by two suspects on a moped.
"One suspect is believed to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, the other a knife.
"During an altercation Danny Pearce was stabbed and a firearm was discharged."
Mr Pearce died of a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found.