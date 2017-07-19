Man and woman hurt in Croydon 'hammer attack'

Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were found at an address in Alpha Road, Croydon

A man and a woman have been hurt in a suspected hammer attack in south London.

The pair were found at an address in Alpha Road, Croydon, at about 07:20 BST. The woman, 37, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The man, aged 25, was also wounded but his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said the trio knew each other.